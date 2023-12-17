December 17 Storm Damage in Gulfport Florida [PHOTOS]

Photos of the December 17 storm damage in Gulfport, Florida follow this article.

After the storm blew through Tampa Bay, December 17 storm damage in Gulfport, Florida was evident along Gulfport Beach and at Veterans Park, a waterfront park east of Williams Pier. While sailboats anchored in Boca Ciega Bay bore the brunt of the damage, businesses closest to Shore Boulevard had water damage as well.

Williams Pier sustained damage where it appears a sailboat struck the rail. The Veterans Park’s gazebo also lost some of its floor and the fencing.

The City of Gulfport has closed the gazebo at Veterans Park and Williams Pier due to boats washed ashore and other storm damage. The City closed the Catherine Hickman Theater because it does not have power; the City closed the Casino in advance of the storm and it remains closed at this time.

The Gabber Newspaper’s web cameras recorded the flooding on Gulfport’s Shore and Beach Boulevards, although the flooding subsided as the tide ebbed. The Gabber Newspaper will have a more complete assessment of the damages later today.

Our coverage of the December 17 Storm Damage in Gulfport is only part of our ongoing storm coverage.

Bookmark The Gabber Newspaper’s storm coverage page for quick access to relevant tropical storm updates. No hype, no guessing, just updates on shelters, sandbags, and closures. Follow the National Weather Service’s Tampa office for the most up-to-date information about inclement weather.

Want More Gulfport and Beach News?

For more South Pinellas news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.