For the week of December 22-28, Gulfport real estate sales saw multiple home sales in the city’s Stetson neighborhoods. Take a look at what sold — and for how much — this past week in Gulfport.

December 22-28 Gulfport Real Estate

2652 44th St. S. (Marina)

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 2004, has 1,140 square feet. It listed and sold for $665,000.

5940 Pelican Bay Plaza S., #705 (Pasadena Yacht & Golf Club)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1983, has 1,476 square feet. It listed for $599,000 and sold for $585,000.

Under $400,000

1105 55th St. S. (Tangerine)

This two-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1952, has 1,176 square feet. It listed for $385,000 and sold for $370,000.

5008 11th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1953, has 1,249 square feet. It listed for $379,000 and sold for $368,000.

5501 Tangerine Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1955, has 816 square feet. It listed for $345,000 and sold for $350,000.

1038 55th St. S. (Tangerine)

This two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1957, has 1,056 square feet. It listed for $329,000 and sold for $285,000.

5521 13th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1952, has 780 square feet. It listed for $319,900 and sold for $317,250.

More Info About Living in Gulfport

New homeowner or thinking of buying a home in Gulfport? Check out the City of Gulfport’s website for helpful information, including about garbage and recycling collection, getting a library card, and other information new Gulfportians need and want to know. Looking to learn the history of a home you just bought – or want to buy? The Gulfport History Museum has info on many Gulfport homes.

If you want to get involved in your new community, check out these links to community organizations in Gulfport.

Finally, see more Gulfport home sales and this week’s Gulf beaches home sales.