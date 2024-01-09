For the week of December 29-January 4, Gulfport real estate sales saw multiple home sales in the city’s Stetson neighborhood. Take a look at what sold — and for how much — this past week in Gulfport.

December 29-January 4 Gulfport Real Estate

6022 Kipps Colony Dr. E. (Pasadena Yacht & Golf Club)

This four-bedroom, three-bath home, built in 2002, has 2,920 square feet. It listed for $1,589,000 and sold for $1,515,000.

5429 Essex Ave. S. (Waterfront District)

This four-bedroom, three-bath home, built in 2012, has 2,340 square feet. It listed for $1,150,000 and sold for $1,140,000.

5322 Newton Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 2019, has 1,709 square feet. It listed for $750,000 and sold for $732,500.

6343 13th Ave. S. (Stetson)

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1962, has 1,711 square feet. It listed for $689,000 and sold for $680,000.

2814 54th St. S. (Waterfront District)

This two-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1927, has 958 square feet. It listed for $565,000 and sold for $525,000.

5719 27th Ave. S. (Waterfront District)

This two-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1947, has 1,348 square feet. It listed and sold for $429,900.

5940 Pelican Bay Plaza S., #804 (Pasadena Yacht & Golf Club)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1983, has 1,476 square feet. It listed and sold for $410,000.

Under $400,000

6343 11th Ave. S. (Stetson)

This 3/2 home, built in 1953, has 1,472 square feet. It listed for $399,000 and sold for $385,000.

2628 Quincy St. S. (Marina)

This 2/1 home, built in 1956, has 1,296 square feet. It listed for $399,000 and sold for $369,000.

5209 Newton Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 2/2 home, built in 1957, has 1,277 square feet. It listed for $325,000 and sold for $330,000.

More Info About Living in Gulfport

New homeowner or thinking of buying a home in Gulfport? Check out the City of Gulfport’s website for helpful information, including about garbage and recycling collection, getting a library card, and other information new Gulfportians need and want to know. Looking to learn the history of a home you just bought – or want to buy? The Gulfport History Museum has info on many Gulfport homes.

If you want to get involved in your new community, check out these links to community organizations in Gulfport.

