Deck the Windows: A Gulfport Window Painting Contest

Each year, The Gabber Newspaper hosts a kids window painting contest. Some years, the contest is Halloween-themed and we call it Halloweendows. This year, we decided to have the contest in December and call it Deck the Windows.

In past years, the contest occurred in various business windows downtown Gulfport. This year, the Gulfport Public Library offered to the host the event Dec. 9. It worked well, because we could have all the artists in one area.

Eight young artists made their way to this year’s Deck the Windows to create their best holiday-themed paintings. From 11 a.m.-1 p.m., each kid had a window square in the library to paint. Our participants ranged from ages 4-12, but anyone ages 3-18 could join the fun for free. The City of Gulfport, in addition to offering space, helps sponsor this community event each year.

Deck the Windows

Each age group has a winner that receives a gift card. Our panel of judges — which included staff and “celebrity” judge Christine Brown (Gulfport’s Ward II councilmember) announced the winners: Scout (5 and younger), Berkley (6-10), and Tyler (11-14).

Berkley won her age group for the second year in a row.

Check out all of the festive windows in the Gulfport Public Library (5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport). Scroll through our photos from The Gabber Newspaper’s annual window painting event. Thanks to all who participated in the 2023 Deck the Windows young artists contest!

Berkley painting her Santa gnome.

Photo by Patrick Graney Brooklyn standing next to her window painting.

Photo by Patrick Graney Brooklyn's window painting.

Photo by Patrick Graney Grace and Tyler painting their windows.

Photo by Patrick Graney Dreama with her beach painting.

Photo by Patrick Graney Grace's "good vibes" and beach snowman window painting.

Photo by Patrick Graney Lilliana with her painted window.

Photo by Patrick Graney Nora and her painted cat in the window.

Photo by Patrick Graney Scout's winning window.

Photo by Patrick Graney Tyler's winning window of Gulfport at Christmas.

Photo by Patrick Graney Windows by Grace, Berkley, and Tyler for Deck the Windows.

Photo by Patrick Graney Grace with her Christmas-themed window painting.

Photo by Patrick Graney Lilliana's window painting.

Photo by Patrick Graney From left to right, painted windows by Grace, Berkley, Tyler, and Dreama.

Photo by Patrick Graney Nora's cat in the window painting.

Photo by Patrick Graney

