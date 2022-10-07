Decomposed Body Found in St. Pete’s Dell Holmes Park

by

White outline of victim and bloody knife marked with number evidence markers at crime scene
St. Petersburg police are investigating a body found at a South St. Petersburg park on Oct. 6.
Adobe Stock

A decomposed body was found Oct. 6 at Dell Homes Park near Lake Maggiore in St. Petersburg.

St. Pete police said the body was found in “heavy brush in an area not normally used by the general public,” according to a release.

“Due to the condition of the body, the gender and identity of the deceased remains unknown,” said the St. Petersburg Police Department, which is investigating the Oct. 6 incident as a suspicious death.

The park is located at 2741 22nd St. S., north of the Boyd Hill Nature Preserve.

by Mike Sunnucks

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
The Gabber Newspaper
X