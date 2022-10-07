A decomposed body was found Oct. 6 at Dell Homes Park near Lake Maggiore in St. Petersburg.

St. Pete police said the body was found in “heavy brush in an area not normally used by the general public,” according to a release.

“Due to the condition of the body, the gender and identity of the deceased remains unknown,” said the St. Petersburg Police Department, which is investigating the Oct. 6 incident as a suspicious death.

The park is located at 2741 22nd St. S., north of the Boyd Hill Nature Preserve.