Decorate for St. Pete Beach’s Light Up the Neighborhoods Contest

Spruce up your neighborhood with holiday lights and a little, friendly competition. St. Pete Beach invites residents to join this year’s Light Up the Neighborhoods contest.

Each neighborhood and residency submits their information from now until Dec. 8. Entry is free and open to all St. Pete Beach neighborhoods.

Light Up the Neighborhoods

Decorate with dazzling lights and festive displays to create themes and/or holiday storylines. Judges with the St. Pete Beach Recreation Department will ride around between Dec. 11-18. They are on the lookout for unique designs, creative use of lights and decorations, storylines/themes, displays and placement of decorations, and overall presentation, according to the City’s press release.

The City will announce St. Pete Beach’s Light Up the Neighborhoods winners Dec. 20. The winning neighborhood receives $1,000 prize money. Additionally, the winning residence from each of the four districts receives one $75 visa gift card.

Register online with your district location, name, address, phone number, and email address.

