A Hillsborough County Resident has been diagnosed with dengue fever. The mosquito-borne illness, also known as “bone-break fever” is rare, but found in tropical climates.

Dengue Fever in Tampa Bay

According to the Florida Department of Health, Florida confirmed 173 cases of dengue fever from people who visited dengue-native countries. The Tampa Bay resident is one of eight confirmed locally acquired cases in Florida this year. Six cases were in Miami-Dade county, and another was in Pasco county.

Dengue Fever Symptoms

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), “Most people who get dengue will not have symptoms. But for those who do, the most common symptoms are high fever, headache, body aches, nausea, and rash. Most will get better in 1-2 weeks. Some people develop severe dengue and need care in a hospital. In severe cases, dengue can be fatal.”

The WHO suggests avoiding mosquito bites with protective clothing and mosquito repellent. Currently, there is no treatment for dengue fever beyond pain medicine.

