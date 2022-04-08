Dennis Rodman Stops at O’Maddy’s in Gulfport

Dennis Rodman’s signature neon looks are hard to miss, but they’re extra-hard to miss blown up on the side of a bus.

On Wednesday, April 6 the Rodman Brand bus, wrapped with images of the retired basketball icon, was spotted outside O’Maddy’s Bar & Grille (5405 Shore Blvd. S.) in Gulfport.

But was the star there himself?

“He came in for lunch,” O’Maddy’s owner Joe Guenther confirmed.

Rodman’s famous for his time playing ball for the Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs, Chicago Bulls, and Los Angeles Lakers. But he also attracts public interest as a style icon (he famously rocks dresses, including wedding dresses) and is widely known as being friendly with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

“Subtle as only Rodman can be,” Laurie Cooper wrote on O’Maddy’s Facebook page.

Andrius Jaliniauskas, a bartender at O’Maddy’s says the celebrity was open to interacting with staff and surprised guests.

“He was really nice and he took pictures with everyone,” Jaliniauskas said. “And, he gave out free t-shirts.”

It’s unclear why “The Worm” was visiting Pinellas, but he dropped a few posts from Hogan’s Hangout, posing with Hulk Hogan in Clearwater later that night.