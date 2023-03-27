How does a city get more places to live without getting more land? By increasing density. That’s what St. Pete City Counci did for some parts of the city.

Council approved new zoning rules. These rules allow eligible property owners to convert a single-family home into up to four residences. Landowners can also build up to four units on a vacant single-family lot. Qualified properties now carry NTM-1 (Neighborhood Traditional Mixed Residential) zoning as a result of two new ordinances. The new classification took effect immediately upon the 7-1 council vote.

According to officials, the move affects 2,895 properties in the core sections of the city.

“We are growing exponentially with more and more people moving to St. Petersburg, and while we cannot create more land for housing, we can carefully and strategically create more density with existing single-family homes,” said St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch.

“Equitable development and housing opportunities for all support the foundation of our mission,” he said. “We were thoughtful in our approach to ensure we mitigated any negative impacts to the neighborhood’s aesthetics and livability.”

What Are Density Changes in St. Pete?

Under the new guidelines, a converted home’s exterior must resemble the community’s character. The building’s size must not exceed the currently allowed size of a traditional home: 40 feet wide and 24 feet tall. The lot size and development will dictate options for expansion. Those options include an accessory dwelling unit or garage apartment, duplex, triplex, or quadriplex.

All eligible properties:

Are within 175 feet of “future major streets” or heavily traveled roads.

Have alley access for parking.

Have one parking space per unit.

Have extra space for garbage pickup, and containers for three or more units.

Have alleys paved across the entire surface width, from the property to the closest street (three or more units).

“Not an Immediate Fix”

City Council Chair Brandi Gabbard supported the zoning change. She reflected on the long process that led to this decision.

“While I know this is not an immediate fix to the housing crisis we are in the midst of, it is a start,” said Gabbard. “Every time we move the needle toward increasing our housing supply, we create spaces where residents can thrive and grow within our unique and special neighborhoods. There are many safeguards in this proposal that will ensure our neighborhoods remain intact while managing growth in a responsible way. I am thankful for the staff, fellow council members, and residents who weighed in on the proposal. Diversity of thought and opinion is what makes St. Petersburg the inclusive place it is and I am proud of the work that has led us to this place.”

Increasing demand for “missing middle” housing has cities and counties nationwide rethinking housing solutions. These solutions can help first-time home buyers, smaller families, couples, retirees aging in place, adults with disabilities, car-free households, and many others. This recently approved housing initiative can better position those families to find a new place to call home in St. Petersburg.

For an in-depth look at the NTM-1 Zoning map showing all eligible properties, along with the newly approved zoning rules and criteria, visit Sstpete.org/ntm.