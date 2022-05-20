Deputy Fired after St. Pete Arrest for Alleged DUI

by

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputy has fired a deputy after she was arrested for an alleged DUI earlier this month.

The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested 26-year-old Shelby Coniglio after a traffic stop near 4th Street North and 108th Avenue North shortly after 1 a.m. on May 17.

Coniglio was detained after a field sobriety test and giving a breath sample. She was hired in 2018 and worked in PCSO’s patrol bureau.

She has been charged with DUI with a blood alcohol level of 0.15 or more. The legal limit is 0.08.

Coniglio was immediately fired, according to PCSO.

by Mike Sunnucks

