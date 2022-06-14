The City of Pinellas Park will move forward with a new $22.5 million youth sports complex after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis approved $13.5 million in State funding for the project.

The sports complex will be at Pinellas Park’s 37-acre youth park near 66th Avenue North and 41st Street North, west of US 19.

The new complex aims to offer high-level sports facilities for “underserved and underprivileged youth” throughout the region, according to the City.

Lana Beck, communications and government relations administrator for Pinellas Park, said the City will put $9 million toward the complex.

She said the improvements will include new and upgraded turf fields, parking lots, LED lighting, concessions, restrooms and a new playground area.

Construction will begin in late 2023.

“On behalf of the Mayor, City Council and myself, we are thankful for the unwavering support that House Speaker Chris Sprowls, Senate President Wilton Simpson, and Chairs, Representative Jay Trumbull and Senator Kelli Stargel, have provided for this project. Further, this would not be possible if it wasn’t for our bill sponsors, Representative Nick DiCeglie and Senator Jeff Brandes; they have been fantastic,” said Bart Diebold, Pinellas Park’s city manager. “We also are extremely grateful to Governor Ron DeSantis for seeing the value in this project and approving the funding for what will absolutely level the playing field for all aspiring young athletes to make their dreams come true.”

Florida TaxWatch, a fiscally conservative watchdog group, had advocated for a veto from DeSantis as it lobbied against a number of sports-related appropriations.

The group also lobbied against a $35 million state outlay for a new spring training complex that would be home to the Tampa Bay Rays.

DeSantis nixed that outlay, which could have resulted in the Rays leaving their current spring training home in Port Charlotte.

The veto also came after the Rays and New York Yankees focused their social media post last month on gun violence, mass shootings, and called policy changes related to guns after murderous rampages in Texas and Buffalo.