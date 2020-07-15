Detectives Investigating Identity of Human Head 

On Tuesday morning, July 7, a female jogger called St. Petersburg Police Department after discovering a decomposed human head at 31st Street South and 34th Avenue.

The head, which is still unidentified, was found on the edge of the bike lane in the east bound lane on 34th Avenue South west of 31st Street.

“It is a bizarre incident,” said SPPD spokesperson Rafel Lopez. “And what makes it a little bit harder for our detectives is we’re underneath an overpass without surveillance.” The area is also surrounded by thick woody foliage.

SPPD disclosed that the head was too disfigured to determine the person’s gender or race and has been sent to the medical examiner for further tests.

The head was disfigured to such a degree, “a lot of people might have thought it was just an animal,” said SPPD spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez.

The jogger said that she runs in that area regularly and didn’t see it there on Sunday when she last ran the same route.

“I left the house and walked to WaWa and when I came back home it was blocked off,” area resident Shirley Wilson told the media on site. Wilson said she didn’t see the remains on her way to the store earlier that morning and was shocked by the police presence a little while later on her way home.

SPPD has not confirmed a timeline, or how the remains ended up in that location. The department is asking anyone with information to please contact detectives immediately at 727-893-7780.