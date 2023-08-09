Detroit-Style Pizza at Frabotta’s Beach Kitchen

I was born and raised in Michigan and one thing the Midwest does well is pizza. No, it’s not the Italian-motherlands kind of authentic pie, but it has distinct features I can spot on a menu a mile away.

In America’s Heartland, not only do we have the almighty deep dish pizza of Chicago and the cracker-thin pizza that’s a St. Louis trademark, but the Motor City’s thick-cut square crust is a doughy delight signature of Michigan. At Frabotta’s Beach Kitchen in Madeira Beach, the owner’s Midwest roots shine through in the menu and the Detroit-style pizza is superb.

Homage to Michigan

Like your average American kid, I grew up eating a lot of pizza. (Much of it thanks to the ’90’s “Book-It!” program in grade school.) As kids, my brother and I used to tag along with my dad to the marina and we would “tailgate” while he worked on his sailboat. Dad would get us each a personal pizza from a local place and us kids would snack in the trunk with the hatch popped. My brother liked loads of meat on his pizza: ham, bacon, ground sausage, and pepperoni — Midwest classics. I always ordered mine with extra cheese and begged for it to be littered with green olives. Frabotta’s is my Florida go-to for pizza that tastes like home.

This beachside gem has the perfect shaded deck for dining with a Gulf view. Even in peak summer heat, it’s hard to beat a cold $4 draft beer (wine and liquor are also available) and fresh garlic knots (six for $10 or 12 for $15) with turquoise water in the backdrop. Had I not been saving room in my stomach for pizza, I would have thrown down on one of their crisp salads because the Giacomo’s Salad ($10.50) is my fave.

Pizza Perfection

Frabotta’s makes their dough fresh daily using a 60-year old family recipe. In true Morgan fashion, I ordered a personal square pizza ($13, four slices) with pepperoni and extra green olives. The crust was thick and luscious — like eating pizza on fresh focaccia. The marinara sauce (stretched to the edges of the dough, a Midwest tell) had a delightful balance of acidic sweetness, not the sugary overload from a commercial #10 can sauce. My pizza arrived perfectly hot, melty, and brimming with mini pepperonis and extra green olives — exactly as ordered.

When you visit Frabotta’s, definitely save your carbs for the pizza, but there are other goodies on the menu. We also ordered the toasted Detroit Italian Sub ($12.50) with salami, hot capicola, banana peppers, deli ham, picante provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, and Italian dressing (all Boar’s Head meats and cheeses). It was not only full of fresh ingredients but also full of flavor.

If you dine in, allow extra time for the thick crust pizza, but I agree with the menu, “it’s worth the wait.”

Frabotta’s Beach Kitchen, 15031 Gulf Blvd., Madeira Beach. Mon. – Thus., 11:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m., Fri. – Sat., 11:30 a.m. – 10 pm., Sun., 9:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. 727-592-2868 frabottas.com

