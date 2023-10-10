If you’ve been reading The Gabber Newspaper recently, you’ve probably seen a lot of talk about nonprofit organizations. While the idea of a nonprofit may seem simple, there are many components that go into getting a nonprofit designation. A nonprofit business may or may not be a 501(c) organization, but all 501(c) organizations are nonprofit businesses.

What is a 501(c) organization?

Out of the 32 designations, the most prominent is a 501(c)(3), which describes a charitable, religious, or educational organization. 501(c)(3) organizations can cover many things, but they must operate privately, and offer limited support to political campaigns. Also, a charitable organization cannot deal out funds to private investors or individuals.

The main benefit of a 501(c)(3) is tax exemption. A charitable nonprofit organization is exempt from paying federal income taxes. It can also be exempt from paying state income, sales, and employment taxes. That does not mean they do not charge sales tax on items sold; they still must collect it and remit it to the state.

501(c)(3) organizations quickly lose their designation if they violate rules such as providing financial benefit to private individuals, lobbying or campaign activity, or excessive unrelated business income. This is when a nonprofit organization significantly engages in business outside of its tax-exempt designated purpose.

However, 501(c)(3) isn’t the only type of tax-exempt designations out of the 501(c) organizations. There are 28 other 501(c) designations that cover different nonprofit types. 501(c)(11) is a type of tax-exempt organization that covers teachers’ retirement fund associations. And 501(c)(13) are for nonprofit cemetery companies.

The IRS states a 501-status organization is “owned and operated exclusively for the benefit of their members or which are not operated for profit.”

Who are the Gulfport Nonprofits?

Gulfport has a total of 64 non-profits, spanning a variety of 501(c) organizations aiming to better the community through their programs.

501(c)(3)

The Gulfport Senior Center Foundation supports the Gulfport Senior Center, which focuses on raising and distributing money to senior citizens in Gulfport through fundraisers and other internal programs. This nonprofit gained its 501(c)(3) status in September 2005.

A recent 501(c)(3) organization that has become a center of attention in Gulfport is Gulfport Pride Florida. With Councilmember and Vice Mayor Paul Ray (Ward III) as the president, this recently incorporated nonprofit organization came about for the purpose of running the annual Gulfport Pride festival. Following some controversy, Ray and his organization will organize the 2024 Gulfport Pride festival.

Gulfport Arts & Heritage is the DBA for 501(c)(3) organization Gulfport Historical Society. Other 501(c)(3) organizations include the Sonia Plotnick Health Fund, Inc and the Gulfport Community Players.

501(c)(4)

The Lions Club of Gulfport Florida Foundation is an example of a 501(c)(4) in Gulfport. This describes an organization specifically promoting social welfare.

While Gulfport has its own Lions Club, the Lions began in 1917 with the simple mission of service. The Gulfport Lions Club says it focuses on giving back to the community by providing funds for medical care, as well as education and events to engage the community.

501(c)(6)

The Gulfport Merchants Chamber of Commerce is an example of a 501(c)(6) organization, which is used to describe business leagues and chambers of commerce, among other things.

501(c)(7)

The Boca Ciega Yacht Club is a 501(c)(7). This designation describes social and recreational clubs set up for nonprofit activities. The original club formed in 1908; in 1966, the Boca Ciega Yacht Club officially incorporated as a 501(c)(7).