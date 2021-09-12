Direct Line for Road Issues and More

Got an issue with the roads, sidewalks and related issues in your neighborhood? The City of St. Petersburg now has a dedicated line to get your problem solved.

Residents can report problems with roads, sidewalks, street signs, stormwater catch basins, street sweeping or other related issues.

Call the Stormwater, Pavement and Traffic Operations Department directly at 727-893-7421 for the quickest response, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

If you prefer to go online, submit a ticket in SeeClickFix at stpete.org/Action.

