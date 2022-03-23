Dirty Laundry Speakeasy Has a Secret

A glance into Dirty Laundry in downtown St. Petersburg and one might think it’s a small self-wash laundromat with a coffee counter and payphone.

That’s until the phone rings.

Dirty Laundry is a bar, lounge, and restaurant speakeasy at 1742 Central Ave. that opened its doors in November, 2020. The initial entrance room sports a checkered floor, washing machines and dryers accompanied by a C-shaped bar that offers coffee and sandwiches.

At night (and starting at noon on the weekends) the speakeasy serves bottles, cocktails, and Cuban plates.

Despite the downtown spot making a splash on social media, I tried to absorb zero information on the details, aside from the fact that it operates as a speakeasy – I wanted to see if I could figure out how to get inside. Nearby speakeasies such as The Saint (also on Central Avenue) can be accessed by simply checking the Instagram page for a daily password, and I assumed this may be the case.

However, Dirty Laundry makes its visitors work a tad harder.

Occasionally the payphone rings and gives instructions on how to access the parallel side of the lounge, a room lit with neon signs and a completely separate, alcohol-based menu. There’s also a separate outdoor patio for those who brave the dark side.

I’ll leave out the nitty-gritty on how to access the secret room, which is not at all obvious until you see it in action.

On the laundromat side, I ordered a café con leche and their Lechon Sandwich at the bar. With a theme centered around other people’s dirty clothes, I was skeptical about the food being the draw, but the Dirty Laundry kitchen proved me wrong.

The café con leche was no Ybor City cup, but it did the trick. There were also non-dairy options, cold brew, matcha, kombucha, and a rundown of nonalcoholic sips.

Really, I was in it for the sandwich. The Lechon Sandwich, a Cuban fare favorite, was a pressed, melted mix of mojo pork, pickled red onions, and Swiss cheese, held together with bread from La Segunda Bakery.

La Segunda, famous for Cuban bread and pastries in Tampa, opened a St. Petersburg location earlier this month. Their bread brings the extra-authentic edge to the Central Avenue menu.

As for the row of washing machines, they’re not open for public use despite spinning with actual clothing items every so often.

Paired with aging washing machines – a prop that many visitors pose for photos with – soap dispensers, and rolling carts, you almost forget that it’s all a mirage.