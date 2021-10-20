Dispose of Your Meds Safely in Pinellas

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and local law enforcement agencies are teaming up to get people to dispose of unused or expired medicine – no questions asked – at one of ten locations in Pinellas during the Operation Medicine Cabinet event on Saturday, October 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Locations include:
Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital Child Development and Rehabilitation Center – St. Petersburg PD, 880 6th St. S., St. Petersburg
Kenneth City Police Department, 4600 58th St. N., Kenneth City
St. Pete Beach Community Center (PCSO), 7701 Boca Ciega Drive, St. Pete Beach
Countryside Mall (Southwest Corner) – Clearwater PD, 27001 US Highway 19 N., Clearwater
Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office – North District Station, 2496 Bayshore Blvd., Dunedin, 34698
Largo Police Department, 201 Highland Ave. N., Largo
Largo Medical Hospital (Main Campus) – Largo PD, 1551 West Bay Drive, Largo
Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office – Administration Building, 10750 Ulmerton Road, Largo
Pinellas Park Police Department, 6990 49th St. N., Pinellas Park
Walgreens Store #3046 (Largo PD), 2295 East Bay Drive, Largo
Drop-off sites are in the parking lot area or lobby of each location. Residents should look for a law enforcement presence at each site.
According to a release from the county, “Operation Medicine Cabinet is designed to educate the public and raise awareness about the problem of prescription drugs abuse. The crisis has reached epidemic proportions, with prescription drugs as the number one abused drug in the United States, surpassing all other illicit drugs.”
Drop-off locations will not accept bio-hazard materials or needles, and the program is for private citizens, not commercial disposal.
For questions and more, call the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office at 727-582-2222.