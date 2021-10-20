Dispose of Your Meds Safely in Pinellas

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and local law enforcement agencies are teaming up to get people to dispose of unused or expired medicine – no questions asked – at one of ten locations in Pinellas during the Operation Medicine Cabinet event on Saturday, October 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Locations include:

Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital Child Development and Rehabilitation Center – St. Petersburg PD, 880 6th St. S., St. Petersburg

Kenneth City Police Department, 4600 58th St. N., Kenneth City

St. Pete Beach Community Center (PCSO), 7701 Boca Ciega Drive, St. Pete Beach

Countryside Mall (Southwest Corner) – Clearwater PD, 27001 US Highway 19 N., Clearwater

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office – North District Station, 2496 Bayshore Blvd., Dunedin, 34698

Largo Police Department, 201 Highland Ave. N., Largo

Largo Medical Hospital (Main Campus) – Largo PD, 1551 West Bay Drive, Largo

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office – Administration Building, 10750 Ulmerton Road, Largo

Pinellas Park Police Department, 6990 49th St. N., Pinellas Park

Walgreens Store #3046 (Largo PD), 2295 East Bay Drive, Largo

Drop-off sites are in the parking lot area or lobby of each location. Residents should look for a law enforcement presence at each site.

According to a release from the county, “Operation Medicine Cabinet is designed to educate the public and raise awareness about the problem of prescription drugs abuse. The crisis has reached epidemic proportions, with prescription drugs as the number one abused drug in the United States, surpassing all other illicit drugs.”

Drop-off locations will not accept bio-hazard materials or needles, and the program is for private citizens, not commercial disposal.

For questions and more, call the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office at 727-582-2222.

Like this: Like Loading...