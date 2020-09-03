Do You Haiku?

A small starfish and a wooden heard in the sand
Photo via Pixnio.

If you like to write haiku, then the Gabber’s looking for you. This year’s Gratitude issue will feature the winners of the Gabber’s first-ever poetry contest – and we want your haikus!

Poems must adhere to the traditional 5/7/5 haiku structure, with the theme of “Gratitude.”

Gabber staff will select a winner and we’ll publish the poem in our Gratitude issue, November 26.

Deadline is November 6. Multiple entries accepted, but no more than three per person, please.

Questions? Comments? Send them and all contest entries to News@theGabber.com.

 

