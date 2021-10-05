Do You Know Where Your Pumpkin Is?

The perfect fall moment isn’t a spiced latte – it’s a sprawling field of orange gourds, waiting to be carved up. While you can get your pumpkins at most grocery stores these days, the Gabber put together a shortlist of patches where you and the family can frolic in the hunt for Instagram-worthy gourds and drink a hot cider in 80° weather.

The Pier Pumpkins The St. Petersburg Pier is home to one of the largest patches this fall. Located in Family Park, this is a sprawling field of pumpkins and hay bales, Florida style. Next door, the pier holds weekend markets so you can get all your autumnal needs in one Saturday. St. Petersburg Pier, 800 2nd Ave NE. Hours vary.

Gallagher’s Pumpkins and Christmas Trees Right now, they’re only offering one of these things. [Hint: it’s pumpkins.] A St. Petersburg tradition, the Gallagher family has added a spin on the 30-year-old holiday farm with a roaming family of llamas. The patch is open seven days a week and offers cider and lemonade at any time. Contact the Gallaghers directly for photo sessions with the llamas. Gallagher’s Pumpkins and Christmas Trees, 7401 4th St. N. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

PCC Pumpkins Home to a family friendly patch, the Pasadena Community Church Campus picnic area is currently a field of pumpkins. This annual fall transformation is run by the youth ministries and doubles as a fundraiser for the church. Pasadena Community Church Campus, 227 70th St. S. Monday-Thursday, 2-7 p.m.; Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday, October 9

One Fall Festival The pumpkins will be more scarce than at the traditional patch, but Boyd Hill Nature Preserve’s annual Autumn Harvest Festival is still a must-see for fall enthusiasts – and there will be squash. The park is offering hay rides, crafts, food trucks and seasonal games in celebration of the season. Plus, the messiest, flakiest, pie-eating contest hosted by Village Inn. Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 1101 Country Club Way S. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

