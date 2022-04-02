Doc Ford’s Adds Second St. Pete Location

Doc Ford’s Rum Bar & Grille has four seaside locations – including the St. Pete Pier. Soon, a fifth location will open in St. Pete’s Jungle Terrace neighborhood.

The restaurant, at 8790 Bay Pines Blvd., uses the location of the former Green Iguana Bar and Grill. Doc Ford’s is still remodeling, according to its Instagram page. Each location is a little different, but Doc Ford’s is known for seafood entrees, shellfish, and beach-inspired cocktails – and the Randy Wayne White series of the same name.

It’s unclear when the Jungle Terrace Doc Ford’s will open, but the restaurant group is serious about finding staff in the meantime.

“We’ll soon be looking to hire positions for all roles, but effective immediately we’re looking for experienced kitchen managers to begin training with our company to be able to hit the ground running, and take full ownership of this kitchen when we open later this summer!” the restaurant posted on March 11.