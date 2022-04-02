Doc Ford’s Adds Second St. Pete Location

by

A blue building with pal trees
Meet the next Doc Ford’s location in Tampa Bay.
via Doc Ford’s Facebook page. 

Doc Ford’s Rum Bar & Grille has four seaside locations – including the St. Pete Pier. Soon, a fifth location will open in St. Pete’s Jungle Terrace neighborhood. 

The restaurant, at 8790 Bay Pines Blvd., uses the location of the former Green Iguana Bar and Grill. Doc Ford’s is still remodeling, according to its Instagram page. Each location is a little different, but Doc Ford’s is known for seafood entrees, shellfish, and beach-inspired cocktails – and the Randy Wayne White series of the same name. 

It’s unclear when the Jungle Terrace Doc Ford’s will open, but the restaurant group is serious about finding staff in the meantime. 

“We’ll soon be looking to hire positions for all roles, but effective immediately we’re looking for experienced kitchen managers to begin training with our company to be able to hit the ground running, and take full ownership of this kitchen when we open later this summer!” the restaurant posted on March 11. 

by Abby Baker

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!