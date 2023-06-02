Doc Ford’s is a Character Dining Experience

Living in Florida, we all know the name Randy Wayne White, the bestselling author of the Doc Ford crime fiction novels.

In fact, the character Marion Ford, a marine biologist, is so well-integrated in Florida culture that he serves as inspiration for the Doc Ford’s Rum Bar & Grille restaurants. The newest location opened in Jungle Terrace in St. Pete.

The menu features flavors from the Caribbean rim, loaded with seafood, spices, and references paying homage to the beloved character and his Zen-hippie friend, Tomlinson.

Step under the massive Tiki hut-style awning and you feel as though you’re on island time. With waterfront views overlooking the intracoastal along Bay Pines, it makes the perfect backdrop for a midweek lunch or a cold happy hour draft beer.

What to Eat at Doc Ford’s

The Caribbean Jerk Tostados appetizer ($8.95) offered a satisfying and fresh start to the meal. Smashed black beans and chunks of jerk chicken get layered on corn tortillas under melted cheese, cabbage slaw, and fresh cilantro.

It was the perfect vessel for sampling any of the four exclusive Doc Ford’s hot sauces. (If you like spicy, I recommend the zesty Green Flash Pepper Sauce.)

While many restaurants serve salads anyone can replicate at home, Doc Ford’s serves not only massive portions, but ones offering a variety of flavor profiles.

From the Sanibel Spinach Salad ($11.95) or Southwestern Cobb ($15.95), to the Calamari Salad over Everglades greens ($13.95) or the Quinoa Salad ($20.95) towering with jumbo grilled shrimp and white balsamic passion fruit vinaigrette, the salads here are anything but rabbit food.

Doc Ford Entrées

As an entrée, I was torn between the Banana Leaf Snapper ($24.95), the Panamaniac’s Pulled Pork ($12.95) and the Macadamia Nut Crusted Grouper ($29.95).

But I opted for the Achiote Redfish Bowl ($26.95), a new menu item recommended by a friend. Hand-cut, achiote-marinated redfish sat atop a bowl of yellow rice and spiced black beans with tostones and fresh pico de gallo. They were the best black beans I’ve ever had.

Those who like a fuller-bodied fish will enjoy this nosh, but the dish had too much salt for my taste. However, I spiced it up with the Habanero Pepper Sauce and a splash of the Columbia Gold Pepper Sauce. Doc Ford’s sells all the sauces in the restaurant, too.

To wash it down, I ordered a Key Lime Colada. This frozen concoction tastes like a piña colada and slice of key lime pie had an icy baby, but missed the mark with its rim. The menu promised a graham cracker crust, but it came with a soggy rim that didn’t taste like much of anything. I had hoped to taste more key lime, but it lacked that flavor, too. That said, tourists will love this slightly Florida take on a tropical drink.

The restaurant has spectacular service — friendly and quick. The water views give a delightful island vibe to your dining experience. Finally, they have docks for those who want to come by boat.

Between the covered outdoor seating and open-air, wrap-around bar, you half expect to see Doc Ford and Tomlinson themselves walk in. But hands down, my favorite thing about Doc Ford’s? The house hot sauces.

Doc Ford’s Rum Bar & Grille, 8790 Bay Pines Blvd., St. Pete, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. 727-290-9578