Some of Gulfport’s current residents in less conventional housing expressed concerns to council about their transportation to and from downtown – and how it had recently led to significant inconvenience.

A small dock on the east side of the Casino was built specifically for boaters who are living aboard vessels moored in the bay, so that they can ride a small dinghy and park it before venturing onto dry land at Shore Boulevard. What some of those riders had not noticed was a small sign informing them of a four-hour limit for parking there.

A transient boater named Rachel addressed council about this because the dinghy belonging to her and her partner was recently impounded and towed from the dock. At first they believed it was stolen. They live on a 41-foot sailboat bound for the Bahamas, but chose to wait out the final weeks of hurricane season in Gulfport, a place she said they have grown to love.

“Why is there no notice or warning on a first offense before a vehicle is towed away?” she asked. “There was no sign posted at the dinghy dock stating that if you exceeded the time limit or overnight your vessel would be towed like in a parking lot for cars.”

She said she reviewed the city code closely and could not find anything stating that this type of action would be taken, only finding reference to public nuisances or abandoned property, in which cases written notice was given as the first step.

“Is our legally registered tender, being parked at the proper and legal location, considered a nuisance?” she asked. “Was the immediate removal of our tender in the best interests of public health, safety, or general welfare? Were we allowed a notice so we could quickly remove said nuisance? Had we been given any type of notice, we would have taken care of it as soon as we were made aware, and we would make certain it would not happen again.”

She suggested that the city post signs that state the consequences clearly, so they will know what happened to their tender should they come back late and find it gone.

“All I am asking for tonight is transparency of the rules and consequences for it to be fair and legal,” she said.

When asked by Mayor Sam Henderson about following up on this issue, City Manager Jim O’Reilly said officials will be posting better signage, acknowledging that what is there now is small.

Fred Rowe, identifying himself as a “mobile resident on a boat,” said the four-hour rule causes undue hardship for a number of people, including those who live in the mooring field but have regular jobs in town.

“I am retired. When things are made hard, people like me leave – people who have money, who are settled,” he said. “The people who can’t leave are staying. The best that can happen is we have to wetfoot it, which means we park our dinghies out in the water and wade or swim in. All that does is make people miserable. It doesn’t solve any problems.”

Rowe said the dinghy dock “could probably hold an infinite amount of dinghies because there are no slips there.” O’Reilly later disputed that assertion, noting that it is only 16 feet by eight feet in size.

O’Reilly said that anyone living on a boat that is moored in the bay can ride a dinghy to the Gulfport Marina and park it there as long as he or she likes. “That is free and included with your mooring ball, and there is plenty of parking for their vehicles,” he said.

Noting that parking is typically scarce during busy times downtown, he said the four-hour rule was established to encourage boaters to come in for a short time to eat and shop without tying up the space all day.

“If council would like to change it, they can, but understand how it will be utilized,” he said. “It is supposed to be a transient, convenient dock for use of that visit downtown. You have other options if you choose to do it for any further length of time. As we spoke about with parking downtown, it is a convenience issue.”

Councilmember April Thanos noted that those who park at the marina have a much longer walk to get downtown or even catch a bus somewhere else, but she was the only one expressing that concern.

“A mile and a half on a dinghy is not a very big deal,” said Councilmember Michael Fridovich. “It would be nice if it were closer, but I don’t see this as a major problem. I don’t see any reason to change anything at the moment.”

Aside from this particular case in which the dinghy was impounded, O’Reilly said his office has not received complaints from boaters who are registered with the city and have mooring balls attached to their vessels.

Councilmember Paul Ray pointed out that since the city issues a blue tag with each mooring ball, perhaps it could be placed on a dinghy parked at the dock and officials could identify the owner without having to impound it.

Thanos suggested making a portion of the dinghy dock available for longer hours but was told that could not be enforceable. She also suggested letting people pay to stay longer, but Henderson said the city cannot collect revenue from the dock.

“It was built with state funds initially. We’re on a submerged land lease on that property,” said O’Reilly, expounding on Henderson’s statement.

“The same thing that invites people to your restaurants is what invites people who are on the mooring balls to dock there – the convenience of downtown, the restaurants, the entertainment, the hospitality aspect,” he said. “[The four-hour limit] was the idea that people come and go using those docks.”





