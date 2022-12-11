Does Your Home or Business Have What it Takes?

by

A photo of a house lit up with many Christmas lights at night.
Homes around Gulfport will vie for bragging rights in the annual Holiday Decorations Contest. This house, at 900 63rd Street South, impressed a local citizen enough to send this photo to the Gabber.

 

As many industrious local residents have put in the work in recent weeks making their homes and yards festive for the Holiday season, Gulfport officials want to recognize the best of the best.

The annual Holiday Decorations Contest is right around the corner, with judging scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 20. Deadline to enter is noon that day, and your display must be ready by 6 p.m.

There are two themed categories: general, for single homes only; and commercial, for single business and professional locations, including home occupations. All entries in both categories must be located within Gulfport city limits.

One winner in each category will receive a plaque and be recognized at the Jan. 3 regular Gulfport Council meeting.

To enter, stop by City Hall or the Gulfport Recreation Center to pick up an application. or call 727-893-1068.

by Monroe Roark

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
The Gabber Newspaper