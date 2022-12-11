Does Your Home or Business Have What it Takes?

As many industrious local residents have put in the work in recent weeks making their homes and yards festive for the Holiday season, Gulfport officials want to recognize the best of the best.

The annual Holiday Decorations Contest is right around the corner, with judging scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 20. Deadline to enter is noon that day, and your display must be ready by 6 p.m.

There are two themed categories: general, for single homes only; and commercial, for single business and professional locations, including home occupations. All entries in both categories must be located within Gulfport city limits.

One winner in each category will receive a plaque and be recognized at the Jan. 3 regular Gulfport Council meeting.

To enter, stop by City Hall or the Gulfport Recreation Center to pick up an application. or call 727-893-1068.