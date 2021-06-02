Dog Park Ready for Play

Dogs are free to run around, sniff the ground and play their hearts out in Gulfport’s newly reopened dog park at Chase Park, 5313 27th Ave. S. The park reopened to the public on May 28 after undergoing annual maintenance.

Tony Taylor and his two dogs attend the big dog park on a weekly basis.

“It’s been a dust bowl and a mud bowl for a while and now it’s beautiful,” he said on Saturday, May 29. “It looks so nice that they’ve redone the park. People can enjoy it now.”

After watching his dog, Ollie, take laps around the fresh grass, Taylor said, “As you can see, she’s enjoying it a lot. It’s finally clean!”

The park is separated into two areas, one for big dogs and one for small pups. Both have new turf and shady spaces for the dogs and their owners to cool off and drink water.

Ana Marini brings her two puppies, 8-month-old Mary and 1.5-year-old Ella, to play in the small dog park every weekend.

“We love it and we love the community” Marini said Saturday. “We always come out and hang with the other dog lovers.”

Like this: Like Loading...