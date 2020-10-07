Dollar General Robbed at Gunpoint 

It was a busy weekend for Timothy Sullivan, 33, a career criminal who was arrested by St. Petersburg Police Department for robbing no less than two businesses at gunpoint in as many days.

On Sunday, October 4, 7:32 p.m., Sullivan allegedly robbed the Gulfport Dollar General at 4900 17th Ave. S., and fled on a bicycle after the clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of money from the register.

The clerk was unharmed, though coworkers reported that she was shaken by the incident. Dollar General employees were unable to make any further comments.

Less than 10 hours later at 4:54 a.m., Monday, October 5, Sullivan allegedly attempted to rob another store – a Shell station in St. Petersburg at Central Avenue and 58th Street North – and was arrested by St. Petersburg police.

Sullivan was seen wearing the same clothing as the suspect from the Dollar General robbery and in possession of a firearm that matched the description of the one used in the Gulfport robbery.

Gulfport and St. Petersburg police have each charged Sullivan with armed robbery with a deadly weapon; SPPD tacked on an additional charge for possession of a firearm as a felon.

Sullivan is being held at the Pinellas County Jail in Clearwater; his bail is currently set at $310,000.

Sullivan’s adult criminal record goes back 15 years. In 2005, at 18 years old, Sullivan was arrested and charged with two counts of armed automotive theft, armed burglary of a residence and violation of probation for said burglary.

Since 2005 Sullivan had run-ins with law enforcement in 2016, 2018 and 2019. Sullivan was previously charged with two counts of violating a restraining order for domestic violence, simple battery and failure to appear in court for driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Sullivan is described by the GPD as a transient, but has had residences in Gulfport, St. Petersburg and Kenneth City.