Donate Toys for Tots on St. Pete Beach

St. Pete Beach Fire Station is an official dropoff location for anyone looking to participate in Toys for Tots this holiday season. Toys for Tots collects new, unwrapped toys and gives them to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them holiday gifts. Toys for Tots accepts unused toys for kids up to 12. Drop off toys anytime until Dec. 14.

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!