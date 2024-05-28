Donations at Gulfport City Council Near $10,000

Donations at the May 21 Gulfport City Council meeting totaled almost $10,000. The Circle of Friends donated $5,000 to the library, and the Gulfport Rec Center received a $4,000 donation from the Sons of the American Legion. Council also discussed Older Americans’ Month.

Circle of Friends Donation at Gulfport City Council

The Circle of Friends has an important relationship with the Gulfport Public Library. According to Dave Mather, the Library Director, Circle of Friends continually supports the library through volunteering and donations. According to their website, “Circle of Friends Services is a nonprofit community mental health provider offering trauma-focused services to children and families in the home, school or clinic.”

That is not all that happened at the May 21 meeting. Read about Lincoln Cemetery, Gulfport community development, and Gulfport Library summer programs.

Valerie Welch, the chairperson of the organization, spoke about new developments with the organization.

“Over the last two years, we have brought in an average of $17,500,” said Welch. “At the same time, we have disbursed an average of $16,000.”

Along with this, Welch spoke about a donation to the library from another organization, the Hello In There Foundation. Out of three $5,000 grants available, the Foundation decided to provide one to the library. The donation will come through the Circle of Friends, as it is a 501(c)(3) organization.

“I think this really says so much about how much this community appreciates a library,” said Welch.

Sons of the American Legion Donations at Gulfport City Council

The City heard another donation, this time to the Gulfport Recreation Center.

The Sons of the American Legion Post 125 made a donation in the form of a scholarship program for children to enjoy the summer camp program. Essentially, the $4,000 donation allows multiple children who can’t afford the summer camp to still use the service.

Older Americans’ Month

The proclamation highlights the importance of supporting people of all ages in a community. It reads, “The City of Gulfport can work to build an even better community for our older residents by: not limiting our thinking about aging, exploring and combating stereotypes, emphasizing the many positive aspects of aging, and inspiring older adults to push past traditional boundaries.”

According to the Administration for Community Living (ACL), the month’s theme for 2024 is “Powered by Connection.” This theme highlights the importance of connecting people of older generations with each other, as well as encouraging younger generations to learn from their elders.

