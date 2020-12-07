Don’t Skip Your Flu Vaccine

COVID-19 may be what’s on our minds these days, but the flu is still a big health threat – especially this time of year. Don’t skip your flu shot, says the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County.

This year it’s especially important to take care of your health with good nutrition, exercise and preventive care, like the flu shot, but those who are un- or underinsured may find it hard to afford.

DOH-Pinellas is marking National Influenza Vaccination Week by offering no-cost flu vaccines at its

centers – including at 205 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N. – by appointment this week, Monday through Friday, December 7 through 11.

According to the county, flu vaccines normally range from $30 to $65 at the centers, so this no-cost option can save the whole family a bundle.

Schedule a no-cost vaccine by calling 727-824-6900. You must call ahead for an appoint as, due to COVID-19 precautions, the centers are not accepting walk-ins. The DOH-Pinellas Immunizations Staff will be providing vaccines at other locations in the community where residents find it difficult to access health services.

For more about DOH-Pinellas, visit PinellasHealth.com. You can also message them on Facebook for health issues.