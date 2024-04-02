DoubleTree Beach Resort Opens on North Redington Beach

DoubleTree Beach Resort by Hilton Hotels finished a renovation project on North Redington Beach. Back in July 2022, new owners bought the Gulf Coast resort with big plans. Now, DoubleTree Beach Resort has a modernized, beach look.

OTO Development, a South Carolina-based development firm, purchased the property. DoubleTree has seven stories and 125 rooms owned and operated by OTO Development, which is part of The Johnson Group.

The beach-front resort underwent an extensive floor-to-ceiling facelift.

“We’re kicking off the season with a fresh new look,” said General Manager Mike Hook. “This is a great time to visit our property. Guests will love the beach-elegant vibe, the resort amenities and, as ever, our ideal position just 150 feet from the Gulf of Mexico.”

In an earlier article, The Gabber Newspaper spoke with the OTO Development Director of Public Relations & Corporate Communications Diane Jackson. Jackson said the group would refresh the guest rooms, the bathrooms, common areas, and paint the outside.

DoubleTree Beach Resort Renovations

After close to two years, updates to the resort concluded in March. OTO Development said the exterior aspects of the resort have a “sugar-white base” with accents of bright, “tropical blues and pinks.”

Renovations included upgrades to amenities, guest rooms, and public spaces. Revamped public spaces consist of a new fitness center, meeting spaces, and a deck around the outdoor pool.

“Shiplap paneling, rope screen, and organic ceiling sculpture add charm, while intricate millwork and custom tile flooring lend an air of sophistication. Beach-inspired artwork adds interest at every corner, creating a sense of place for guests,” the press release said about the redesign.

Remodeled guest rooms include improved bathrooms, furniture, and appliances. Out of the 125 rooms, most balconies overlook North Redington Beach meanwhile others have views of Boca Ciega Bay.

Coconut Charlies

In December 2023, Coconut Charlie’s announced a new location at the DoubleTree Beach resort as the on-site restaurant. The Tiki hut restaurant is open to the public, hotel guests

Coconut Charlie’s Beach Bar & Grill is a place for casual bites after a day at the beach, lunch and dinner meals with refreshing, handcrafted drinks.

“DoubleTree Beach Resort’s on-the-Gulf location already made it the most desirable hotel in the area,” says Hook. “With the

completion of this fantastic renovation and the launch of Coconut Charlie’s, we can elevate the guest experience even more.”

DoubleTree Beach Resort, 17120 Gulf Blvd., North Redington Beach. 727-391-4000, hilton.com.

