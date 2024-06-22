Dough Baby Bakehouse Is Your Go-To Sourdough Destination

I am not a baker. Baking is all about patience (which I don’t possess) and chemistry (which I failed once in college). It’s food alchemy at its finest and, when performed correctly and accurately, yields absolutely magical results. I’m a chef. Naturally, I hate following recipes, I never measure anything, my timing is based on visual and olfactory cues, and I almost always cook on high heat. I’m basically a culinary masochist. So when I come across someone who truly knows the art of baking, I have nothing but the upmost respect. Dough Baby Bakehouse is one of our area’s newest establishments and this home micro-bakery made a big debut just four weeks ago.

About Dough Baby (Bakehouse)

Erica Waldron is the owner of Dough Baby Bakehouse, an artisan in-home bread bakery in the Gulfport/South Pasadena area. Waldron always enjoyed baking from a young age; it was an activity she shared with her mother. She enjoyed watching the sourdough craze takeoff in 2020.

About a year ago, Waldron challenged herself by creating her own sourdough starter. The starter is a naturally fermented mixture that creates live cultures. It takes about two weeks for a starter to be ready to leaven bread.

Waldron’s background is in hospitality and tourism but owning her own business has always been her dream.

“The sourdough process, which once seemed complicated and out of reach, became something that I fell in love with and truly enjoyed; it is almost a meditative process!” she said. “Being able to examine the inside, or ‘crumb’, is one of the most satisfying feelings in the world!”

Artisan Bread

“Sourdough is the star of Dough Baby,” said Waldron.

She offers an original/plain loaf, which comes as a large, round boule ($11) as well as The Everything boule ($11) topped with everything bagel seasoning. I’ve had the pleasure of tasting both of them, and both loaves are truly outstanding. One of this month’s specialty loaves is a Rainbow White Chocolate boule ($12) dubbed the ‘Celebration Loaf’ in honor of pride month and it’s nothing short of fantastic.

Waldron produces an array of sourdough breads and goodies. Products include classic sourdough, focaccia, and sourdough ciabatta rolls, to (non-sourdough) half and quarter-pound, stuffed cookies. She even supplies Italian dipping herbs. She’s constantly trying out new recipes, so be on the lookout for her olive sourdough boule!

Dough Baby Bakehouse’s Menu Release

Each week, Dough Baby Bakehouse releases a “secret menu” on social media that’s packed with options for your gluten needs.

“The good bacteria in sourdough actually make the bread easier to digest and improve gut health, even for people with gluten intolerances,” she said.

Customers must place orders Friday through Monday for porch pickup the following Thursday. However, local delivery is available for a small, additional fee. Check out her website and social media each week for the latest menu.

Dough Baby Bakehouse, Order Fri., 9 a.m.-Mon., 6 p.m.; Porch pickups on Thursdays. Delivery available. 727-201-2393, hotplate.com/doughbabybakehouse.

