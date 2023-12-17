Downtown Gulfport Flooding Dec. 17 [VIDEO]

Downtown Gulfport flooding Dec. 17

Overnight downtown Gulfport felt the briny impact of the late-fall storm that brought a day of rain and, later, strong winds and floods, to the Tampa Bay area.

While the Dec. 17 downtown Gulfport flooding mostly subsided by morning, The Gabber Newspaper’s web cams captured some of the more severe flooding.

It appears one driver attempted to make it through the floodwaters — something ill-advised by emergency management officials. Gulfport’s holiday tree, which has seen its share of floodwaters in recent years, remained intact. The floodwaters moved onshore as far north as Gulfport’s More Bazaar. Sunday morning, several business owners found themselves cleaning up the aftermath before they could open for business.

Another view, with G. Gordon McFly in the background, shows flooding west of Beach Boulevard, along Shore. And yes, that’s The Gabber Newspaper box, facedown in the street.

Here’s some video of the waves coming over the seawall by O’Maddy’s, and a car trying — unsuccessfully — to make it through the flooding:

The downtown Gulfport flooding Dec. 17 resulted from a storm that formed in the Gulf of Mexico. Tampa Bay had rain most of the day Dec. 16, with the winds moving in later in the evening. High tide at 2:07 a.m. meant the water in Boca Ciega Bay was already at its peak. During the best conditions, Gulfportians often see saltwater flooding along the city’s lower-elevation streets at high tide, especially during a king tide, a full moon, or a new moon.

Hurricane season ended Nov. 30; while this storm was not a tropical cyclone, it did bring tropical storm-like conditions to the Tampa Bay area.

