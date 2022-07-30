After two decades of showing art in downtown, The Lynn Merhige Gallery [216 4th St. N., St. Petersburg] is closing its doors and selling to the developer who owns the Hollander Hotel.

Owner and shop founder Lynn Merhige is sad to see her small gallery go.

“It’s not by choice,” Merhige said.

The gallery owner co-owns the Fourth Street North building with another family member. When the family member sold his portion of the building, it pushed her to sell her half. She couldn’t justify not selling it with her current profits being so low, Merhige said.

“After he sold his half I felt sort of forced,” Merhige said. “It’s a little disheartening.”

According to Merhige, she’s run her shop since 2002. It’s unclear what the Hollander owner will do with the building, but Merhige says she knows the new owner will gut the entire floor.

For art appreciators, it’s a loss as well as an opportunity.

Merhige is selling everything down to the bare walls — from paintings to shop shelves — it’s all going for up to 40% off.

The Lynn Merhige Gallery will be open for the last time on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Until then, the shop hours are Thursdays 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Fridays 3-8 p.m., and Saturdays 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Call for appointments at other times at 727-409-4871.