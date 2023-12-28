Dr. Beach’s Inspirational and Influential Fitness Journey

Whoa. What a rockstar.

I utter the words as soon as Dr. Julie Beach Martin, an ER physician at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, and I wrap up our conversation.

A full-time emergency room doctor, wife, mom of four kids, and a Disaster Medical Assistance Team doctor on call for deployment three months out of the year, Dr. Martin (affectionately known as “Dr. Beach” to her 200,000+ Instagram followers) is now taking on new fitness challenges to get herself healthier.

And you thought your plate was full.

Like everyone, Dr. Beach had a hard time finding her balance once she married and had kids. She was pregnant with her first child in med school, her second child in residency, her third in fellowship, and her fourth while she was attending. Beach says she “just came up for fresh air” a few years ago, after her youngest was no longer an infant.

Dr. Beach’s Fitness Journey

“My physical fitness has not been prioritized for the last decade, or maybe even two decades,” Beach admits. Previously an athlete, Beach noticed herself feeling dragged down as the years went by. She “tried and failed” at an array of exercise regimens, reminding me that “even a doctor gets caught up in fad diets sometimes.”

Going to a regular gym can be intimidating, as many of us can attest.

“It is so anxiety-provoking to even think about going to the gym,” laments Dr. Beach. Anytime she tried going to a big gym, she would just “go to one machine and keep my head down.”

Been there.

It wasn’t until she started to work with a personal trainer that Dr. Beach found that things finally begin to click.

Working with her personal trainer, she said she felt like an athlete again. Now that she’s prioritizing her physical fitness, Beach is noticing her mental health is getting stronger along with her body.

After a dozen years of being a wife, mom, and ER doctor, Beach felt her anxiety reach a new level. Her busy schedule made it difficult to maintain a fitness routine, and Beach assumed she wouldn’t be able to work with a personal trainer because she couldn’t commit to a set schedule each week. Then she heard about The Athleticus, a small group fitness and personal training studio in Gulfport.

Personal Training

Once she met with a personal trainer, she learned she could get flexibility in scheduling, Dr. Beach decided to give it a go. Beach found her nerves relax as she settled into a routine. What she couldn’t find at a big gym, she found working one-on-one with a personal trainer.

She was no longer concerned about anyone watching or judging her, or not knowing how to operate weight machines. Beach was able to count on herself to stay consistent with her fitness, the same as she could count on her trainer to help coach her on weightlifting movements, form and technique.

Now that she goes to the gym regularly, Beach feels stronger, lighter and brighter.

“I leave the gym feeling like there’s a weight lifted off my shoulders,” she says.

Strength training helped drastically lower Dr. Beach’s anxiety levels, while increasing her energy in a big way. Feeling these successes empowers Beach to continue, and the accountability of working with a personal trainer encourages her to stay consistent.

When I ask her what advice she’d give to people starting out on their health and fitness journey, Beach says that sometimes the best we can do is to simply survive.

“If you’re in survival mode, like you have a new baby, don’t take on extra things; just survive. But when you get to the point where your head is just above water and you don’t know if you can do it — you can,” she said.

It’s Never Too Late

Sometimes it takes more than one (or two, or several) attempts before we find what works for our fitness. But each time you find a particular sport, gym, or class that doesn’t work, it means you’re that much closer to finding the thing that finally does.

“It’s never too late to start,” Beach encourages. “No matter where you’re at, you’re never too big or too unhealthy; your body is not too different.” Even if you have an injury, there are plenty of coaches who specialize in rehabilitation.

So embrace the fear. Get out there and get going. You owe it to yourself to find what feels good.

Doctor’s orders.

To learn more about her journey or simply catch some good vibes, find Dr. Julie Beach Martin on Instagram at @dr.beachgem10.