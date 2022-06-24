This summer, Care Animal Hospital of Seminole got a new owner: Dr. Nicole Canavan.

Canavan, who previously worked at a vet clinic on St. Pete Beach, purchased the Seminole clinic from Dr. Kenneth Newman, who retired this year.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” Canavan said. “I wasn’t sure I’d be able to with all of my student loans.”

She did it, and kept on the same small staff that served under Dr. Newman.

Canavan bought the business and added some modern modifications that she felt the clinic needed, including a newer X-Ray machine and dental equipment.

“It’s amazing, I love it,” Canavan said. “It’s so different working for yourself, I can structure things and accommodate people who I want.”

The clinic has two receptionists and two veterinary technicians, but Canavan’s the only veterinarian in the building.

“I just want readers to know we’re a small, family-owned practice and I’m trying my best to be as accessible as possible,” she said.

Canavan added that the clinic’s motto is “Where pets are family.”