According to Gulfport: Drinks, Dinghies, and Daisy

by Chris Shablak

A statue of a gecko on a skateboard. The gecko is wearing headphones.
Drinks, dinghies, and Daisy: what’s on Gulfport’s mind? G. Gordon McFly, perhaps the only statue in the world of a giant gecko on a skateboard.
Cathy Salustri

What’s on everyone’s minds this week? Drinks, dinghies, and Daisy.

“My dinghie’s pretty big.“ Captain Ron Hayward helping repair a neighbor’s live-aboard sailboat in the bay

“I’ll be squatting here all day.” Stephanie Bentley securing her O’Maddy’s table at 8 a.m., with the perfect view of the St. Patrick’s Day festivities

“She’s sailed over 1,800 nautical miles. Been to Belize, the Caribbean, Mexico, Bahamas, and the Keys. “ –Brian Clough talking about his first mate, Daisy Duke, a 2.5-pound Bichon-Pomeranian 

“They are very time consuming to make, so you need to come early to have a chance at getting one.“ Carolyn Dalton, owner of V9 Eats, talking about the new boneless smoked rib sandwich that is absolute heaven on a bun

“He’s a broke dude.” Erik Nelson, Gulfport employee, inspecting the damage to the headphones of our gecko statue before St. Patrick’s Day even started

“It’s a production.” Joe Guenther, owner of O’Maddy’s, on cooking 600 pounds of potatoes at 8 a.m. for the St. Patty’s Day festivities

“They selectively enforce.” Dean Thompson, talking about the Gulfport rules on RVs, yards, docks, and parking 


Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He’s taken a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

