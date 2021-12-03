A 67-year-old woman drove her car into a wall at Caddy’s Gulfport restaurant and bar Thursday afternoon.

Gulfport Police Sergeant Thomas Woodman said the woman “was attempting to park and hit the gas instead of the brake and ran into the Caddy’s.”

Woodman said the driver was not injured and there were no injuries to staff or customers inside the restaurant and bar on Beach Boulevard South. He said the restaurant building was judged “structurally sound” after the mishap.

The accident happened around 3 p.m. Dec. 2. There was minor damage to the driver’s 2016 silver Kia sport utility vehicle, Woodman said.

Caddy’s Gulfport location remains open with estimates on repairs to damage caused by the car ongoing. Restaurant employees did respond quickly to see if the driver was OK.

There are also Caddy’s locations in Madeira Beach, Treasure Island, Bradenton, St. Pete Beach and Indian Shores.