Driver Crashes into Treasure Island Shop

A Treasure Island institution, The Floridian at 230 107th Ave., got an unwelcome delivery on Thursday, April 15.

A car crashed into the patio of the building at 12:15 p.m. No one was injured in the crash, according to Floridian owner Ted Dilar, but the cafe’s outdoor seating area took a serious hit.

“It was kind of a shock, which made the whole building shake during our lunch hour,” Dilar said. “The driver was just in a hurry to get home to eat her Cuban sandwich.”

The Treasure Island Police Department and Treasure Island Fire Rescue responded to the scene, but aside from a shuffling of insurance information, the incident remains between the driver and business. The driver, who was unnamed, is fine; The Floridian suffered no structural damage and is open for business.

“If it happened last week there probably would have been injuries because we were absolutely slammed with spring breakers,” Dilar said.

“This is still an open investigation, so I’m only able to release certain information,” Lisa Richardson, Records Coordinator with the Treasure Island Police Department, told the Gabber. However, according to Dilar, the driver is a regular customer who frequented the shop for years. Repair costs will likely be covered by the driver’s insurance company.

“The only thing that got hurt was the lady’s ego,” Dilar said.

Like this: Like Loading...