Dropped 911 Calls in Pinellas: Why?

Jim Fogarty wants to solve a mystery.

Fogarty works as the director of public safety and emergency services in Pinellas. He oversees the county’s busy 911 emergency communications system — which receives more than 900,000 calls annually.

But Fogarty said an estimated 12% to 15% of emergency calls coming into Pinellas’ 911 system end up getting dropped or never make it to an emergency operator.

“It’s a big issue,” said Fogarty, an emergency communications veteran with professional stints in Clearwater, Long Island, and King County, Washington before landing his Pinellas County job in 2017.

Dropped and abandoned 911 calls challenge emergency agencies across Florida – and the U.S. While some of the abandoned calls never make it to dispatch centers, other calls— whether they are accidental or might stem from old phones or telecom system issues — require callbacks.

That takes time and resources.

Researching Dropped 911 Calls

Fogarty said his agency may partner with the University of South Florida to research abandoned and dropped 911 calls — including where they come from, and the role of emergency call features on old cell phones and smartphones that might be in active use.

“We are doing some formal research,” Fogarty told The Gabber Newspaper. He said the research will look for trends with dropped 911 calls among carriers, geography, certain towers, and routing systems. “That’s the type of calls we are trying to understand.”

Fogarty said the county hopes to see progress on that first-of-its-kind research partnership with USF this year. He gets calls from out-of-state agencies about the dropped call issue and research aspirations, also, he said.

“It’s never been researched before,” he said.

Working with Pinellas Agencies

Emergency 911 calls are centralized locally with emergency calls routed to Pinellas County’s Emergency Operations Center near Ulmerton Road and Seminole Boulevard. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and SunStar Emergency Medical Services ambulance service also have dispatch operations at the same center.

“That’s not true in most counties,” said Fogarty of the centralized system.

St. Petersburg, Clearwater, and Pinellas Park have secondary emergency operations centers that also serve as dispatches within their jurisdictions.

The municipal operations also take non-emergency requests for police and other public safety assistance.

St. Pete, for example, handled more than 486,000 calls at its communications center in 2022 and 2021. It handled more than 490,000 calls in 2020, according to Yolanda Fernandez, community awareness division manager for the St. Petersburg Police Department.

“The SPPD Communications Division manages the 911 law enforcement calls that are within St. Petersburg once they are screened and routed by the regional center,” Fernandez said. “All non-emergency requests for law enforcement services in St. Petersburg are directly answered and processed by SPPD Emergency Communications Division personnel. Certain mental health related calls are dispatched to the CALL team, comprised of mental health professionals ensuring the most appropriate resource is assigned to each incident.”

911 Calls and Gulfport Dispatch

While a number of smaller cities in the county have outsourced law enforcement operations to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Gulfport maintains its own police and fire departments.

Still, 911 calls in Gulfport go through the county.

“We outsourced communications about 10 years ago. There are obviously ups and downs in sharing a radio channel with other local agencies, but it is frankly the trend in our business,” said Gulfport Police Chief Robert Vincent.

Pinellas County wants to centralize its dispatch and communications systems.

“It will be a seamless application across the region’s agencies,” Fogarty said.

“May 2024 is when that is supposed to be turned on. We have a very narrow window to turn that on” Fogarty said, referring to the start of the 2024 hurricane season in June.

Vincent said a “single dispatch application” will help GPD.

“The biggest benefit is knowing what is going on, in the moment, in the neighboring jurisdictions. Responses are better coordinated, and information is shared every day that might not be otherwise,” Vincent said.

The meshing of municipal systems and getting local residents accustomed to central operations that ask standardized questions also takes time, the Gulfport chief said.

“The biggest perceived down side is the lack of familiarity with our town on the part of the communications staff. Unfortunately, our residents are comparing what we have now to what we had 10 years ago, and that is not a fair comparison,” Vincent said. “The biggest complaint I get is about the number and type of questions the call-takers ask, and these questions make it seem like they know little or nothing about Gulfport.”

Not necessarily.

“They follow an industry-standardized script for every call,” Vincent said.

Pinellas 911: Help Wanted

Pinellas County’s 911 command center has a $300 million budget. It can staff up to 120 emergency “tele-communicators”, according to Fogarty.

He currently has 92 or 93 frontline emergency operators on staff, with between 20 and 25 openings.

The stressful job requires new tele-communicators to go through weeks of paid training.

“It takes weeks and weeks to get proficient,” Fogarty said.

That includes four to eight weeks of classroom training and, more time working with experienced operators. The whole training process can take 12 to 14 weeks.

“A good tele-communicator could be handling 12 to 15 calls an hour,” Fogarty said, adding that calls can spike significantly during hurricanes and tropical storms.

Fogarty has seen 911 operators and dispatchers relocate to Florida for jobs from places such as New York. Others transition into the profession from other careers, including health care, Fogarty said.

Command center employees work various daily and weekly schedules, including 10- and 12-hour shifts, he said. Pay starts at $20 per hour for training; operators can make between $40,000 and $50,000 per year with night, weekend and holiday shifts, as well as annual step increases. That can bring the salary to as much as $67,000 annually, Fogarty said.

The turnover proves challenging for a stressful job. Pinellas and national labor markets have worker shortages after the public health crisis, economic shutdowns, and job losses that began with the pandemic.

“It’s a really good career, but it is a stressful career,” Fogarty said. “You are talking to people in their worst moments. But it’s meaningful work. You have the opportunity to make a difference in people’s lives.”

You can see all the active 911 calls in Pinellas, day or night.