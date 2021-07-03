DUI Wolf Pack Out July 4th Weekend

The police are on the hunt for DUIs this holiday weekend.

Deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies will conduct a county-wide DUI “Wolf Pack” on Fourth of July weekend, according to a PSCO press release on Friday, July 2.

Participating agencies include the Florida Highway Patrol, Gulfport Police Department, Kenneth City Police Department, Largo Police Department, Pinellas Park Police Department, St. Petersburg Police Department, and the Tarpon Springs Police Department.

According to the release, police will maintain a “proactive profile” over the weekend on the major county roadways beginning at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 3 until 5 a.m. on Sunday, July 4.

The PCSO release stated that the operation is part of an ongoing “commitment to reduce deaths, injuries and property damage associated with traffic crashes related to impaired driving. The goal of the Wolf Pack is to educate people and create public awareness about the dangers of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and any chemical or controlled substances.”

The PCSO and area agencies conduct Wolf Packs throughout the year. Be safe and smart this holiday weekend – and every day – by planing an alternate form of transportation if you’re going to be drinking or under the influence. Designate a driver, use a ride-sharing app like Uber or Lyft, call a cab or use public transportation.

