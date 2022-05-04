Duo Saves Books, Sells Them Cheap in Pinellas Park

Last January, George and Sarah Brooks sold 800 books out of the driveway of their Seminole home.

Then they began traveling to events and businesses in Pinellas, and finally, this April, they opened a warehouse (10440 66th St. N. Unit 6, Pinellas Park) to house the motherlode of reading materials: Book Rescuers.

“We’re still doing the mobile thing; we really have a passion for bringing books to the community at an affordable price,” George said. “We’ve never really sold enough to hit our nut, so we worked real hard to get the warehouse shop-able.”

The Brooks get their stash from donations, estate sales, schools, and from sites that are set to shred their books due to a lack of buyers.

This makes it possible for Book Rescuers to sell items on the low. Most of the books they sell are between $1-3, with the most expensive vintage readings capping at $8.

“Me and my wife, being the bibliophiles that we are, this broke our hearts,” George said. “So that’s what we do, we rescue the books.”

The Pinellas park bookseller also sponsors teachers, and will soon begin to launch an “Adopt-a-Teacher” where a percentage of event sales will go to a selected teacher’s classroom supply list.

“We want to alleviate some financial burdens for our teachers,” George said.

The Book Rescuers warehouse is open Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and select Saturdays 10 a.m.-5 p.m.