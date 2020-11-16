Early Christmas Lights Save City Money

The night before Tropical Storm Eta tore through Gulfport on November 11, the city installed their annual Christmas display at the Casino and lights around town.

It seemed a little early, but time moves strangely in 2020. One week feels like three months or just an hour. Where are we? What day is it?

The Gabber reached out to Gulfport Cultural Facilities Events Supervisor Justin Shea for the answer.

“The lights normally go up by November 21,” said Shea, but this year he had an idea. “Duke Energy needs a report no later than November 15 to get any repairs on receptacles in time for the holiday season.”

Instead of hiring an additional contractor to check each of the city’s electrical receptacles, the city contracted the holiday lights to be put up earlier than usual. Any non-working displays would be an indication of a broken electrical receptacle – and this decision saved the city nearly $2,000.