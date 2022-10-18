Early Morning Condo Fire in St. Petersburg

An early morning fire at a St. Petersburg condominium complex near Pinellas Point is under investigation.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue said the fire broke out just before 2:30 a.m. Oct. 16 at the Enclave at Sable Point Condo’s on 54th Avenue South and 22nd Street South.

“The family that was in the condo that caught fire was able to escape and notify neighbors to get out of the building,” SPFR wrote in a press release.

The agency said the American Red Cross is helping three families impacted by the fire. There were no injuries reported and the cause is being investigated.