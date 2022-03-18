Early Morning House Fire in St. Petersburg

by

A house, destroyed by fire, at night.
A house in St. Pete suffered signifiant damage from a fire on St. Patrick’s Day.
St. Petersburg Fire & Rescue

An early morning fire on St. Patrick’s Day inflicted significant damage on a St. Petersburg home.

St. Pete Fire Rescue reports crews responded to a house fire near 10th Avenue South and 9th Street at approximately 4 a.m. on March 17.

“Crews found the front of the house to have heavy fire and smoke coming from the front of the house. No occupant was found at the scene. No injuries reported at this time. Crews were able to extinguish the fire after major damage was sustained to the front of the old wood frame house,” St. Petersburg Fire and Rescue reported.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the blaze.

by Mike Sunnucks

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!