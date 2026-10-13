Early Voting Guide for South Pinellas Voters

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South Pinellas voters can skip the Election Day lines this year. Early voting starts Monday, Oct. 19, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 1, according to the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections.

Seven early voting sites will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day, the supervisor’s office says. Voters can use any early voting site in the county, no matter where they live.

Three sites sit in south Pinellas:

Gulfport Neighborhood Center, 1617 49th St. S., Gulfport

J.W. Cate Recreation Center, 5801 22nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg

Supervisor of Elections Office, County Building, 501 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg

The county also has four sites in mid and north Pinellas:

The Centre of Palm Harbor, 1500 16th St., Palm Harbor

Countryside Recreation Center, 2640 Sabal Springs Dr., Clearwater

Supervisor of Elections Office, Election Service Center, Starkey Lakes Corporate Center, 13001 Starkey Road, Largo

Supervisor of Elections Office, Pinellas County Courthouse, 315 Court St., Room 117, Clearwater

Check Wait Times Before You Go

Once early voting begins, the supervisor’s office will post wait times for each site at votepinellas.gov/203.

Bring Your ID

Voters must show both picture and signature identification to vote, according to the supervisor’s office. Florida accepts several types of ID, including a driver’s license, a state ID card, a U.S. passport, or a student ID.

Voters who don’t have an acceptable ID can still cast a provisional ballot, the supervisor’s office stated. A canvassing board will review those ballots later to decide if they count.

Want To Vote by Mail? Act Fast

Voters who want to vote by mail must request a ballot by 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, according to the supervisor’s office. Voters can fill out the request form at votepinellas.gov/190 or call 727-464-VOTE (8683).

The supervisor’s office mailed ballots to military and overseas voters on Sept. 18 and to domestic voters on Sept. 29.

Election Day

Voters who don’t vote early or by mail can head to their assigned polling place on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3. Polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit votepinellas.gov.

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