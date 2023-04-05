Have an Easter brunch on Clearwater Beach! The Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa announced its extravagant Easter meal for guests and locals. This invite includes breakfast and dinner at the resort’s SHOR American Seafood Grill on April 9.

Easter Brunch Clearwater Beach Menu

From 8 a.m.-12 p.m., guests enjoy breakfast buffet filled with biscuits and gravy, baked brie en croute, challah French toast, made-to-order omelets. Hors d’oeuvre stations offer fresh seafood including cold-water oysters and jumbo Gulf shrimp. Brunch also includes charcuterie and carving stations, the latter with glazed ham.

For guests with a sweet tooth, there’s a station with various homemade pastries and desserts, including chocolate torte, doughnuts, iced lemon bread, mini assorted cheesecakes, and more.

From 3-8 p.m., the dinner menu features starter options such as brisket green chile soup, spring panzanella salad, and charcuterie options like garlic-cured salami and soppressata.

The entrée selections include spice-rubbed lemon-and-olive-oil chicken, roasted lamb, and slow-roasted prime rib. Guests have side options of black truffle cream corn, pesto-roasted carrots and fennel, garlic Yukon whipped potatoes, garlic and parmesan macaroni and cheese, and citrus roasted salmon.

Once again, the menu offers homemade dessert options. Enjoy chocolate cakes, key lime tart, petit fours, pineapple cake, and red velvet cake.

Interested parties must reserve their spot online. Brunch is $45 for adults and $25 for children. Dinner is $79 for adults and $39 for children.

Check out the resort’s website for more information on events during Easter weekend.