Eat Fresh Catch at Gulf Coast Seafood

Florida is a seafood haven. Our fresh options for seafood are boundless with our warm Gulf of Mexico waters and the Atlantic ocean to our east.

A foodie confession: I never ate seafood until I moved to Florida.

I grew up in Michigan and the rainbow trout, striped bass, and perch never excited me. I think I was afraid it would taste like “lake water.” It wasn’t until I moved to Gulfport in 2011 that I started exploring the seafood options in the Sunshine State.

Gulf Coast Seafood has been one of my go-tos for years because they have fresh catch right off the boat but they also offer options de mar from nearby waters. If you’re new to town or are looking for an inexpensive fishmonger, Gulf Cost Seafood has you covered.

Gulf Coast Seafood

Shopping at a local fishmonger here is the epitome of seasonal cooking. There’s nothing like walking into the frigid store and drooling over the iced cases of shrimps, oysters, filets, and steaks.

Gulf Coast Seafood as a little something for everyone, depending on your mood. I’ve patronized them for years. We’ve even used some of their products for chalkboard specials at Stella’s. Their products are high quality and they have knowledgeable staff behind the counter, anxiously awaiting the opportunity to help you decide on your fish du jour.

Love To Eat? So Do We!

Check out our restaurant reviews and other food-related coverage!

The day I visited, the cases were lined with four kinds of shrimp and stunning Virginia oysters. Fresh filets included yellowfin tuna loins, yellowtail snapper, arctic char, catfish, and swordfish — and that was just one case. Next to it were long filets of mahi, sole, salmon, and grouper. The array was outstanding. Scales glistened under the harsh light as the filets sat perched atop crushed ice.

Gulf Coast Seafood even sells “pieces” of some fish, like mahi chunks and grouper cheeks, if you don’t want to commit to a whole filet.

The Freshest Catch

I came home with half a pound of sea bass ($14.62) and a swordfish steak ($7.98), not to mention a bottle of wine and some condiments for my fish. Gulf Coast sells everything to deck out your maritime food experience including spices, sauces, and rubs. They also have a small selection of fresh vegetables like broccoli and asparagus to serve alongside your seafood.

Want More Business News?

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.

Bonus — they even have a hefty selection of wines that you can pair with your fresh catch. Along with that, if you prefer a surf-n-turf for dinner, they offer filets and ribeyes to boot.

I pan seared my sea bass for a crisp crust yet flaky center, and made a velvety beurre blanc (butter sauce) to go with it. For the swordfish, I grilled it over high heat for the best results. A New England friend of mine gave me the tip to coat the swordfish in mayonnaise before grilling, as it helps the fish retain moisture. Boy, did it make a difference!

The next time you are jonesing for seafood, make a stop at Gulf Coast Seafood to stock up.

Gulf Coast Seafood, 4921 9th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat., 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; closed Sundays. 727-321-1068, gulfcoastseafoodfl.com.

We’re the calm during the storm. No hype, only help!

Bookmark The Gabber Newspaper’s storm coverage page for quick access to relevant tropical storm updates. No hype, no guessing, just updates on shelters, sandbags, and closures. And sign up for text alerts to get real-time guidance and prep advice when there’s a named storm heading our way. Also, check out our downtown Gulfport and beach web cams.