Eat Pray Hex: Haunted Inns, Devious Ghosts, and a Clever Cat

Every year, I go to Goodreads and set my reading goal for the year. Some years I get too ambitious (did I really think I’d read 85 books in 2020?), but other years, I hit the goal (in 2020, I passed the goal, because, well, it’s not as though I was doing much else). Either way, I enjoy discovering new books and new authors.

I also enjoy my tried-and-true authors. These writers don’t write fast enough to suit me; I’d be happy with a book a week from writers like Raquel V. Reyes, James Swain, and Davida Breier.

Add Tara Lush to that list. I’m already a fan of her Coffee Lovers Mysteries (with Devil’s Beach set in a beach town that appears to be the love child of Gulfport and Sanibel, how could you not love the series?), and she’s writing another series now, also set in Florida.

The first book in the Crescent Moon Mysteries, Eat Pray Hex, takes readers to a mythical Central Florida city that’s definitely not Cassadaga, but it’s a lot like it.

Welcome to Cypress Grove

From the first few pages, it’s clear that Lush spent as much time crafting the town surrounding the Crescent Moon Inn as she has any of the characters. Lush based Cypress Grove, she told me, “loosely Cassadaga plus Gulfport,” adding that “Gulfport really is the best mystery setting.”

She’s not wrong, although one would hope the Crescent Moon Inn isn’t based on the Historic Peninsula Inn. While some suggest the Peninsula has a ghost, no one’s suggested that ghost is as devious at the one at the Crescent Moon Inn. What does that ghost do that’s so horrible?

He breaks the air conditioning. In the summer.

Forget Grady Hendrix’s How To Sell a Haunted House and Jeff Strand’s Sick House; Lush knows what scares Floridians the most.

Without well-developed characters, though, that would be but a gimmick, a cute blurb for a review. Thankfully, Eat Pray Hex offers readers so much more. Amelia Matthews shows up in Cypress Grove ready to sell the inn Amelia’s inherited. With her is Freddie, her orange tabby (because if you’re going to live in a town of psychics, you need a familiar.)

Selling the inn proves more troublesome than she thought it would be, though, because, yes, it’s haunted. And, of course, this wouldn’t be as delicious of a mystery without the whole “the ghost needs her to solve his murder” element. And, of course, the murderer is still alive — and active in the town.

Any more than that would give away too much. And you wouldn’t want that, because you’re going to want to read it for yourself.

After all, that Goodreads 2024 Reading Challenge won’t win itself, will it?