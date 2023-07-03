Eckerd College Designates New Wildlife Habitats

When an Eckerd College student approached Grounds Manager Darla Ostenson about collaborating on a project to improve wildlife habitats for snakes on campus, she had a strong reaction.

She recalls: “I thought, snake habitat?! And then I thought: Yes! Somebody pinch me!”

For Ostenson, a landscape manager with a degree in conservation biology, this was a indeed a dream project. And further evidence that she’d landed in a place where animals, plants, and people could come together in ways that were not only sustainable, but educational.

New Wildlife Habitats

This spring, another eco-friendly landscaping project came to fruition: Eckerd designated nine areas across its campus as wildlife habitat, certified by the National Wildlife Federation.

Certification requires applicants to demonstrate that their habitat supplies food, water, cover, and breeding grounds for animals such as birds, butterflies, and other wildlife. It also calls for sustainable practices, such as using native plants or organic methods of pest management, for the habitat. The National Wildlife Federation states that 22,513 “wildlife gardens” have been created through its certification process, which is open to all kinds of sites from Eckerd’s 188-acre campus to backyard gardens.

According to Ostenson, the process was simple. After surveying prospective habitats and gaining approval from Eckerd’s Environmental Affairs Committee, she was able to input the information directly to the National Wildlife Federation’s website. Eckerd’s student government and Office of Sustainability covered the certification fees, which defrays the cost of a stylish sign you can place in your habitat.

Winged Visitors

Eckerd’s newly certified habitats span a range of types, from meadow-like native flower gardens, to ponds fringed with aquatic plants, to pine groves. Some high-profile visitors have recently put one of the new habitats on the map: a pair of nesting great horned owls.

A student walking home from class in early January discovered the birds ­— known locally as Link and Zelda — in a pine tree on one of the academic quads. Over the next few months, Eckerdians closely observed the sights and sounds of the pair tending to their two fluffy white owlets.

Dr. Beth Forys, Professor of Environmental Studies at Eckerd, remarks that Eckerd’s decision to discontinue the use of anticoagulant rodenticides, which have recently caused the deaths of great horned owls elsewhere in Pinellas County, is a factor in the birds’ nesting success. She also praised the way in which faculty, students, and staff have enjoyed the owls’ presence: from a respectful distance.

What Does This Plant Do?

But not all the new wildlife habitats are so charismatic.

“Aesthetics are subjective,” notes Ostenson, and when our eyes are trained for showy blooms, carefully manicured foliage, and clean lines, not everyone sees the beauty in a mixed-up meadow of native plants. This has become an issue particularly in one area, designed as a pollinator garden, which is part of admissions tours.

Here Ostenson finds it useful to reframe visitors’ questions: rather than asking why this area doesn’t look like a typical “garden”, she encourages them to ask why these plants are useful, what purpose they serve. She believes the Certified Wildlife Habitat signs from the National Wildlife Federation will help to make this point.

“I think it is a great way to communicate to guests and prospective students about Eckerd’s environmental mission.”

Bloom Where You’re Planted

As for the current Eckerd community, she says, there seems to be a strong desire for this kind of engagement with the campus-as-ecosystem. At least one student she has worked with has shifted her major in order to go into community agriculture work, and Eckerd will be bringing a new alum on staff this summer to serve as a native plant specialist. Ostenson herself recently received Eckerd’s annual Staff Member of the Year award in recognition of the positive changes she has made — quite literally — to the campus.

“It’s so amazing to be in a place where people want me to be doing the work I want to do!” she enthuses.

Countless birds, insects, and plants would surely agree.