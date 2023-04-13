Eckerd College’s 11th Annual Pet Graduation

by Cameron Healy

a person holding their pet cat to their face at Eckerd College's Pet Graduation.
Eckerd College held its 11th annual Pet Graduation. Senior Ace Muccio’s pet graduate Athena received an honorary certificate.
Cameron Healy

On April 11, Eckerd College held its 11th annual Pet Graduation.

The companions of 2023 seniors “graduated” by receiving an official Eckerd College honorary graduate certificate. The college celebrated these furry, scaly, and feathered friends for supporting their owners.

a person standing next to a table with animal treats in metal dog bowls.
Who wants a treat?
Cameron Healy

The college provided treats for humans and animals. An array of dog treats, bird food, and grass sat in metal bowls on a table.

Many students arrived with their pets already dressed for the occasion. Senior Leyla Dorph-Lowrie created colorful, paper cap  for her dog Watson. Senior Chloe Carter put Waffle, a bearded dragon, in a polka dot dress with a pink ribbon bow.

a person holding their pet bearded dragon in a polka dot dress
Waffle, the bearded dragon and her owner Chloe Carter.
Cameron Healy

Honorary Pet Graduates

Meows and giggles filled Eckerd College’s Fox Hall as pets tried their best to sit still with their owners throughout the ceremony.

Eckerd honored virtually and in-person “34 dogs, 15 cats, three guinea pigs, three bearded dragons, two rats, two snakes, two tortoises, two rabbits, two leopard geckos, two turtles, a chinchilla, a crested gecko, a chameleon, a gecko, a frog and a fish.”

a leopard gecko.
Senior Carter Weinhofer’s pet graduate Ramon, a leopard gecko.
Cameron Healy

As students and their honorary companions received pet diplomas, groups of friends and supporters stood at the edge of the stage, cheering them on.

The celebration didn’t stop there. After calling all the graduating pets across the stage, the class of 2023 pets received graduation caps to wear for a group photo.

a person and their dog.
Watson in her handmade graduation cap with her human Leila Dorph-Lowrie.
Cameron Healy

Want to check out more Eckerd College events? Take a look at our events list every week for things to do in Gulfport and St. Petersburg.

by Cameron Healy

