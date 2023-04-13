Eckerd College’s 11th Annual Pet Graduation

On April 11, Eckerd College held its 11th annual Pet Graduation.

The companions of 2023 seniors “graduated” by receiving an official Eckerd College honorary graduate certificate. The college celebrated these furry, scaly, and feathered friends for supporting their owners.

The college provided treats for humans and animals. An array of dog treats, bird food, and grass sat in metal bowls on a table.

Many students arrived with their pets already dressed for the occasion. Senior Leyla Dorph-Lowrie created colorful, paper cap for her dog Watson. Senior Chloe Carter put Waffle, a bearded dragon, in a polka dot dress with a pink ribbon bow.

Honorary Pet Graduates

Meows and giggles filled Eckerd College’s Fox Hall as pets tried their best to sit still with their owners throughout the ceremony.

Eckerd honored virtually and in-person “34 dogs, 15 cats, three guinea pigs, three bearded dragons, two rats, two snakes, two tortoises, two rabbits, two leopard geckos, two turtles, a chinchilla, a crested gecko, a chameleon, a gecko, a frog and a fish.”

As students and their honorary companions received pet diplomas, groups of friends and supporters stood at the edge of the stage, cheering them on.

The celebration didn’t stop there. After calling all the graduating pets across the stage, the class of 2023 pets received graduation caps to wear for a group photo.

