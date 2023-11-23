The Gabber Newspaper Logo
Eckerd College’s Awareness of Tampa Bay American Indian History

by Aaron Chimelis

for tampa bay's native american history, a chickee hut traditional Seminole shelters made of palmetto thatched roofs with a distinct rectangular shape next to a pond at eckerd college
When learning about Tampa Bay’s American Indian history, you will find Eckerd College is home to four traditional chickee huts.
Cameron Healy

In November, we celebrate and remember National American Indian Heritage Month. The month offers the chance to look into the culture and history and how it helped create the cohesive landscape of Tampa Bay.

There are several areas around Tampa Bay where one can see past and present American Indian culture. Like the ancient shell mounds on Weedon Island where coastal communities would pile oyster and clam shells after a successful harvest, or the Seminole Hard Rock in Tampa. Yet a somewhat surprising location to find American Indian culture is on the campus of St. Petersburg’s Eckerd College.

Tampa Bay American Indian History

Before the beginning of colonization, the land surrounding what would become known as Tampa Bay belonged to the Tocobaga, ancestors of today’s American Indians in Florida. Subsisting on the plentiful fish and game found throughout the area, their culture thrived with complex societal structures, language, and trade routes to other people along the western coast of present-day Florida.

The Tocobaga used the coastline and massive network of waterways to traverse their environment in search of food, tools, and resources and trade with other communities. However, this flourishing culture would soon suffer at the hands of the Spanish in the 16th century, bringing with them the onslaught of war and disease.

In the coming generations, European Americans used new names for the people who lived in the Tampa Bay area. The Seminole and Miccosukee both settled in and around Tampa Bay. Known for their adaptability and intricate beading and patchwork, these two nations carved out unique cultures within the harsh Florida landscape. They defended their way of life and homeland against the U.S. military during the Seminole War phase of Florida’s history. The U.S. government never successfully removed all the Florida Indians from their land, earning the Seminole the name “The Unconquered.”

for tampa bay's native american history chickee huts traditional Seminole shelters made of palmetto thatched roofs with a distinct rectangular shape with two people under them by a pond.
Today, Eckerd College students and classes study under these shaded chickee huts.
Cameron Healy

American Indian Culture Today

This history is useful for understanding the current status of American Indian cultures in the U.S. and, more specifically, the Tampa Bay area. Yet, what about the contemporary American Indian voices and figures that continue to foster their own identity?

One of the largest tribal gatherings in the U.S. occurred in the late ’90s at Eckerd College. Eckerd College held an event known as ‘Discover Native America’. Craftsmen, dancers, and representatives from more than 200 North and South American Indian nations attended the multiple-day event. They gathered amongst the live oak trees to showcase their own cultural identity while learning about the identities of others.

To immortalize the event, several chickee huts were constructed along one of the Eckerd College ponds. Made of palmetto, with thatched roofs with a distinct rectangular shape, chickee huts are traditional Seminole shelters. The Seminole didn’t primarily use these as traditional homes, but as quickly assembled shelters. They were built when “Seminole Indians, pursued by U.S. troops, needed fast, disposable shelter while on the run,” according to the Seminole Tribe of Florida’s website.

Seminole tribal member and renowned medicine man Bobby Henry blessed the chickee huts during the event following their completion as well, further showcasing the importance of having the mark of the Seminole Tribe of Florida amongst their ancestral land.

For tampa bay's native american history a blue sign that says "SEMINOLE CHICKEESGIT FROM THE SEMINOLE TRIBE OF FLORIDA IN 1900 BY JAMES E. BILLIE, CHAIRMAN "Chickee is the word that the Seminoles use for an elevated house constructed of palmetto leaves and cypress-log stilts. During the early 19th century wars with the U.S. government, the Seminoles built chickees as temporary shelters. Many Seminoles were forcibly removed to Indian Territory, but a large number fled to the Everglades and formed the basis of the contemporary tribe. The Seminoles are the Unconquered People. After the wars, they adopted modern housing, but they have never forgotten their ancestors courage, fortitude and struggle to survive. They proudly continue the traditional construction of chickees. Scan the OR code to learn more."
Eckerd posted educational signage inside the chickee huts with pamphlets regarding American Indian Heritage Month and history on the shelters.
Cameron Healy

Eckerd College’s American Indian Awareness

Eckerd College has made efforts to ensure their students understand the importance of National American Indian Heritage Month, as well as the struggles of American Indians. This includes different educational opportunities such as informative pamphlets, found in the chickee huts. These pamphlets describe issues such as Indian boarding schools and their harmful lasting impacts. Finally, the College highlights the ongoing struggle of missing and murdered indigenous women and children across tribal lands.

To this day, American Indians across Florida and the Americas seek out ways to not only showcase their culture, but to also put their own personality within their creations and actions, further bringing what it means to be American Indian into the future. Even though the chickee huts, tucked away along the walkways and towering trees of a college campus may seem small, they stand as a reminder of the immense presence of American Indians and their cultures have on our communities and identity as a whole.

Hungry for more information about the American Indian experience in Tampa Bay? Read about how tourist attractions portrayed Florida’s first people.

by Aaron Chimelis

